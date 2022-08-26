Jeffinho signs with Botafogo until the end of 2026 | botafogo

Botafogo acquired the rights of striker Jeffinho until the end of 2026. The player’s managers made a publication on a social network celebrating the signing of the contract. Jeffinho belonged to Resende and was at Botafogo on loan.

Businessman John Textor paid R$1.5 million to Resende to exercise a purchase option. In a live for influencers he praised the player and revealed the payment:

– Jeffinho is a very special player and this is a comment about base and team B. If we didn’t have so many injuries, we wouldn’t have discovered Jeffinho. He’s a special player. The coach loves him and has been working closely with him on passing distribution and I see him improving every game. He has improved in team play as well. Today, by the way, I approved the payments and made the PIX to Resende at 4 pm. We will do our best to keep the players that are special and we will lose some because other clubs must need it more than we do.

Despite Alvinegro’s irregular campaign in the Brazilian, the 22-year-old striker has drawn attention for his good games. The ascent was rapid. In two months, Jeffinho went from being hired for the B team to being the absolute owner of the main team.

So much so that he was among the starting 11 in the last six matches. Since the first game for the team, in the 13th round of the Brasileirão, it has not been used just once. Since June 19, Jeffinho has made 12 games, one goal and one assist with the Botafogo shirt.

Next Sunday, he returns to the field for the classic against Flamengo, for the Brazilian Championship, at the Nilton Santos stadium, at 18h.

