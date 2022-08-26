JLo and Ben Affleck’s Big Wedding Party – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



Not one, not two, but three days of celebrations. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already in Georgia, USA, ready for the big wedding party for friends and family that the couple will have this weekend at the actor’s property in that state. The couple, who in July exchanged rings in Las Vegas discreetly, and who at the end of that month starred in a high-profile honeymoon in Paris, were seen this Thursday strolling through the streets of Savannah, in a relaxed moment shopping with the sons.

Despite the usual secrecy that surrounds this type of event, some details of the program are becoming known. Jimmy Kimel, Casey Affleck and Matt Damon there should be some big names to be present, in a ceremony that will take place on Ben Affleck’s 35-hectare riverside property and which, according to Page Six, should be made official by Jay Shetty, the famous “coach” of the stars, a spiritual guide who maintains a close relationship with Lopez. The proximity will have started after the singer and actress went through the podcast “On Purpose”, conducted by the same name that celebrated the union of Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell, in September of last year.

Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, was also seen arriving in Savannah on Thursday. In a red coat and sandals, she landed at the airport laden with a small pink suitcase.

After that moment scheduled for Saturday, the same Page Six, which managed to photograph some of the walks in the area, taking some of the preparations, adds that Jennifer Lopez will use a custom sewing dressdesigned by Ralph Lauren, and adds that Sunday should be barbecue day.

During the tour this Thursday, Jennifer took the opportunity to relax at the Glow Med Spa, while Ben and the children had coffee at the Gallery Espresso. “They are clearly in love. They all felt like a happy, cohesive family,” spa owner Courtney Victor told People magazine. “She is absolutely perfect. It’s unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glittering bride.”

the property of 35 hectares that Affleck bought in 2003 for 7.3 million dollarsit’s composed by three houses — a 6,000 square meter country house, a summer one and the (larger) 10,000 square meter “Oyster House” (includes three suites master), — overlooking the North Newport River.