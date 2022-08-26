John McAfee faked his own death, says ex-girlfriend

The ex-girlfriend of McAfee founder Samantha Herrera has made a big revelation about John McAfee. According to reports, McAfee hanged himself in a Spanish prison in June 2021. However, Samantha Herrera, in a recent documentary, claims that McAfee forged his death and is alive.

In the Netflix documentary “Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee”, the ex-girlfriend claims that McAfee is alive. She claims he was in a cell but escaped and is now in the United States: “After McAfee died, I got a call from him and he said he had paid to fake his death.”

Samantha Herrera also claims that McAfee asked her to run away with him. She reports that only three people in the world know he was alive. However, she did not reveal the identities of the three people. As of now, there is no way to officially confirm the ex-girlfriend’s claims.

McAfee was arrested in Spain in October 2020. On June 23, 2021, Spain’s national court approved McAfee’s extradition, and hours after the news broke, he was found dead in his cell.

The official autopsy shows that McAfee committed suicide, but prior to that, McAfee repeatedly tweeted on social media that if he was found dead in prison, it would not be suicide.

Source: Gizchina