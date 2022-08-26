Juliana Paes dress has a gathered neckline and slit; look price

Rafa Kalimann, Giulia Costa, Marcela Fetter, Leticia Salles, among other celebrities, attended Juliana Paes and Danton Mello at the premiere of “Predestinado: Arigó e o Espírito de Dr. Fritz” at a movie theater in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, this Wednesday (24).

An open fashionista, Juliana opted for an all white look for the event. The actress wore a dress with a cross-neck sash, R$989, from the Zen brand. The piece has a front slit, gathered neckline and lastex details on the back.

Earlier this week, Juliana was at the official press conference about the film’s release and spoke about the impact of the production, which opens on September 1st. “It was a process during the reaffirmation film. I was born into a very spiritual and very spiritual family, so it was always part of my life. I was very young when I experienced this so it was always very natural for me, so growing up and seeing so many cases of religious intolerance still shock me a lot. The film only strengthened the beliefs I already had”, he declared.

Directed by Gustavo Fernandez, the feature follows José Arigó, who through the spirit of Dr. Fritz, a German doctor who died during the First World War, became a hope for a cure for many people around the world. Criticized by skeptics, he had his wife’s support and saved lives through spiritual surgery.