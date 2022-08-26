Júnior Santos reveals anxiety to find Botafogo fans and wants rehabilitation in the classic: ‘Let’s go in search of the three points’

First goal scorer Botafogo in a draw with Juventude in his debut, the striker Junior Santos is now looking forward to playing for the first time in front of the black and white crowd in next Sunday’s classic, against Flamengoat Nilton Santos Stadium.

– I am looking forward to being on the pitch, helping my team, scoring goals and meeting the fans again. Regardless of whether I’m playing or not, I’ll do my best when I have the opportunity. It will be a very remarkable moment to be able to meet the fans at the stadium – Júnior Santos told Botafogo TV, who did not hide his happiness with the goal in his debut:

– It was an incredible happiness to be able to score a goal with the Botafogo shirt. We were always nervous in a debut, wearing a great shirt, I was very happy and I hope to continue scoring many goals.

The challenge now is to seek recovery in the Brazilian championship and try the first victory in the return.

– Every group goes in search of those three points, it’s a chance to get a rehabilitation and look for bigger flights in the championship. The whole group is very focused, we are working hard and we hope to leave the field with three points this weekend. We are going in search of that, with all the support of the fans – he projected.