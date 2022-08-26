Keke Palmer and Zendaya Case: We Need to Stop Comparing Black Artists

A great controversy has recently been raised after the actress Keke Palmer denying comparisons with Zendaya last Monday (25), raising the issue of colorism as one of the drivers for people to list similarities and differences between the two. Through his Twitter, the star of “No! Don’t Look” explained why she doesn’t deserve to be reduced to a shadow of her professional colleague and taught a class on how to stop comparing black artists.

On the social network, Keke commented on a discussion raised by a user that drew attention to the similarities and differences between the careers of Keke Palmer and Zendaya. “This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism works in Hollywood. Both were child stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different,” she explained.

The internet user continued defending that, even with the protagonist of “True Jackson” having worked in many different productions since she started as an actress, several people believe that the new feature that has Keke in the cast, “No! which led to her success.

Keke Palmer comments on comparisons with Zendaya

Annoyed by the comments, Keke decided to speak out: “A great example of colorism is believing that I can be compared to anyone. I am the youngest talk show host ever. The first black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon and the youngest and first Black Cinderella on Broadway. I am an incomparable talent. Baby, this is Keke Palmer“.

“I’ve been leading since I was eleven years old. I have over 100 credits and currently star in an original screenplay that’s number one in theaters, ‘No! Don’t Look!’. I’ve had a blessed career so far, I couldn’t ask for more, but God continues to surprise me”, he concluded.

Understand why we shouldn’t compare black artists

All this discussion generates an important debate about why we shouldn’t compare black artists. The fact is that when a white artist performs a profession of excellence, he is acclaimed, referenced and becomes an icon in his own right, without belonging to anyone’s shadow – especially if he is male, cisgender and heterosexual.

But when someone who is part of a minority arrives in a place like this, he is always compared to another person from the same group. And the moment that happens to black women, the place is lower. The reason for this is the fact that our culture is permeated by a sexist and racist history that tries to make women rival each other and black people to have as little prominence as possible in society.

So, by comparing two very talented artists just because they are both black, we have reduced all their journeys and individualities to imply that there is only room for one of them in the industry.

With this reality knocking at the door, we need to transform and change the commonplace. If not, when comparing the two, we are working to make the space for black women even smaller, when we should praise them and hope that the stars join hands and help us build a place where comparisons are unnecessary and texts like this doesn’t even need to be written.