Learn how to use WhatsApp Business stickers

WhatsApp Business is a version of the messenger made especially for those who have a small or medium business, and it brings a variety of extra functions that help in the process of contacting the customer, one of them being the tags.

In this article, we’ll explain what tags are, how to use them, and also how to search for your tagged messages, so keep an eye out!

Read too:

WhatsApp: it will soon be possible to recover deleted messages

How does WhatsApp make money?

What are WhatsApp Business Stickers?

The tags are part of a feature that is only available in the Business version of the messenger, as it is mainly aimed at those who talk to customers and suppliers through the app.

It allows you to tag a message or conversation so that it is saved and can be found faster. Each tag can have a title, which will be exactly the definition of what you find.

WhatsApp Business already comes with some ready-made labels, which are “New Customer”, “New Order”, “Payment Pending”, “Paid”, “Completed Order” and “Customer Comments”. However, you can edit any of these tags or even add one more that is exactly what you need.

In all, you can create up to 20 different labels, and choose a color for each.

That way, you can organize some conversations and messages and then find them easily without having to search inside the app. It’s a very useful feature, especially for those who chat with several people at the same time.

With the tags, you can always keep an eye on that customer who has not yet paid for the order and does not run the risk of being missed, or separate the contacts by tagging the suppliers to find them quickly, or you can separate the messages from comments about the product. , among many other options.

Now that you understand the advantages of tags, check out how to create them.

creating new labels

If you already want to have a new label ready, which is different from the ones already made in the application, it’s very simple.

Open the application, then choose the Conversations tab, click on the 3 dots that appear in the upper right corner and go to Labels. Now just choose the + New Label option and add as many as you want. Remembering that the limit is up to 20.

Tag a conversation

One of the feature’s options is for you to tag the entire conversation instead of a single message. It is usually used to tag new customers, for example, or suppliers.

To do this, open WhatsApp Business, and instead of tapping once to open the conversation with the contact, keep your finger pressed on the screen above it. In the top menu, next to the options to fix the conversation, mute or archive, a label icon will also appear, which will be the first one. Just click on it, select the tag you want for that conversation and then save.

This same icon will appear next to the contact’s name, with the tag and color selected for the category it belongs to.

How to tag a message

There is also the option of tagging only one message, not the entire conversation. This could be to tag an order that hasn’t been paid for, for example, or a positive review about your product.

To do this, you will select the message within the conversation, leaving your finger pressed on it. Then, go to the 3 dots in the upper right corner of the screen and then choose the Tag option. Okay, now just choose the label you want and press save.

How to access tagged conversations or messages?

Once you’ve tagged your conversations and messages, they’re saved in a dedicated space, making it easier for you to find them faster than searching through contacts or, worse, trying to find a message within a conversation. .

Accessing them is quite easy. Open WhatsApp Business and then go to the 3 dots in the upper right corner. Select the Commercial Tools option. It will open a new Menu, so scroll down to the last option which is Labels and click on it.

By doing this, it will show you all the tags that have already been created in the app, their colors, titles and even how many conversations or messages have already been tagged with it. To see them, just select the desired tag.

By clicking on “New Customers”, for example, you can see the list of customers that you have tagged with that category and open the conversation there quickly and conveniently.

Oh, and when you select a tag, in addition to seeing the conversations and messages you’ve tagged with it, you can still edit. Just select the 3 dots in the upper right corner and choose the Edit option to change the name. It also gives you the option to choose another color or even to erase that tag.

Check out the process in the video below:

More advantages of WhatsApp Business for those who have a business

WhatsApp Business is a version of the messenger aimed at those who are always in contact with customers, especially if you are starting a small business. It brings very interesting tools such as labels that guarantee more advantages in this regard.

It can be installed on the same device that already has a standard version of WhatsApp, but this device must have two SIM cards, since a different phone number is required for each service.

If you want to know a little more about the advantages of WhatsApp Business, and what it offers over the standard version, check out our article dedicated to the subject with all the details, by clicking here.