Lily Collins appears with a fashionista look on the recordings of the 3rd season

Emily’s recordings started in Paris! The Netflix original series that has been renewed for seasons 3 and 4 – no premiere date yet, however, this Thursday (25), actress Lily Collins appeared in the Parisian city with a fashionista look bringing the essence of her character, known for her creative productions with haute couture pieces.

The story follows Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), who moves from Chicago to Paris, a young marketing executive who is challenged to bring the “American point of view” to the agency where she starts working and, in the course, to character makes friendships, new loves and brings many fashion productions in the episodes.

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo at Emily’s Paris recordings. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The actress appeared alongside actor Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), during the recordings of the third season, with a mix of plaid prints with a coat and pants, bringing a maximalist style. One of the trademarks of her character and the city of light, for those who follow the series, is the famous Parisian beret. In addition, she wore a black vinyl pump complete with the bag signed by Carolina Herrera, in “B&W”,-translated to-“black and white”, reminiscent of a poncho for its structure and fit.

Emily Cooper Looks:

Lily Collins shooting scenes with a fahionist look. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The costumes of the series are one of the favorite subjects of the audience who watch! The fashion productions are signed by Marilyn Fitoussi and have the consultancy of Patricia Field, known for her works in “Sex and City” and “O Diabo Veste Prada”, in this way, the proposals of looks go beyond the basics, which generate debates. on social networks, for a certain exaggeration that is intentional. “We don’t care about reality”declared Fitoussi to Field.

Emily, Camille, Mindy and characters from the series. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The characters of the series, bring vintage pieces, luxury brands, mix and compositions that express the personality and evolution of each one in the series during the seasons, mainly in: Emily Cooper (Lily), Camille (Camille Razat) and Mindy (Ashely Park ).

Emily is known for being “Ringarde” defined as: “basic, but authentic”, so she has fun with fashion in different and unusual ways, without worrying about the opinion of others, just experimenting with haute couture trends. And have you been influenced by Emily in Paris looks?!

Featured photo: Lily Collins shooting season 3. Reproduction / Instagram