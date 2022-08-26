Livelo offers 7 points per dollar spent on the purchase of selected iPhones at Ponto

THE livelo is offering 7 points per dollar spent on the purchase of selected iPhones at Ponto. The offer, valid until Monday (29) or while stocks last, is exclusive to products sold and delivered by the retailer and payments made by bank slip or credit card.

☞ jump to…

bonus

7 points per dollar spent: exclusive to select Apple and Motorola products

Conditions

Eligible Offer Products: Site Items sold and delivered by Point.

Payment method: bank transfer or credit card.

Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) days after receipt of the product(s). They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date. Marketplace products (those not sold and delivered by Ponto) accumulate at 1:1 parity.

How to participate

Access the Ponto through the Livelo website; Click on “Go to Point”; Choose one of the eligible products and proceed with the purchase. After completion of payment it is necessary to click on the Livelo seal in the option “Accumulate Points”.

purchase example

When accessing a product, you can see how many points will be accumulated with your purchase in the upper right corner:

Select iPhones (7×1):

We advise you to take photos or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

For those thinking of buying an iPhone or Apple accessory, the promotion can be interesting, as it allows you to accumulate up to 7 points per dollar spent. Always remember to compare prices with other retailers and assess if the offer makes sense for your profile.

For those looking to buy another product, keep in mind that there is no special rollup, just the standard 1:1 parity of the partnership.

Thinking of taking advantage? Access Ponto through the Livelo website.