Magazine Luiza launches free mobile games – 08/24/2022 – Tec

Magazine Luiza announced this Wednesday (24) the official launch of its gaming arm with the publication of its first three mobile games.

The games, of the hypercasual type — with simple mechanics — were chosen through a public notice at the end of last year in conjunction with the BIG Festival games event. The initial investment through the public notice was around R$100,000, but additional investments were made at the studios later, company executives told journalists, without giving details.

The games launched Orbits, DeathTrapNite and SpeedBox are free and Magazine Luiza intends to monetize on top of ads, with a slice of revenue through in-game transactions and through integration with companies controlled by the retailer.

“It is a long-term project, it has many synergies with many companies of the group”, said Thiago Catoto, director of Luizalabs, the company’s innovation unit, citing the content platforms Jovem Nerd and Canaltech, in addition to the electronics sales website Kabum !.

The executive said that the company intends to launch more games in the coming months, as well as in the future to enter more complex segments, such as PC games and even consoles, but did not give a deadline. In addition, the creation of an in-house studio is under development — at first, Magazine Luiza only acted as a publisher.

The company did not disclose the total value of investments made so far in the games sector or revenue targets with the segments.