Mariana Cabral: “We have all the weapons to win the Super Cup”

Lionesses play trophy final this Thursday night

The main women’s football team of Sporting Clube de Portugal plays, this Friday at 20:30, the Supercup final against SL Benfica.

In Leiria, where the game will take place, Mariana Cabral and Ana Borges previewed the derby to the media.

Starting with the coach’s words, Mariana Cabral looked at the unity that prevails in the group as a great weapon that Sporting CP will take to the field.

“We have the same weapons, we are a great team. We have high quality players, they work hard, and sometimes with great adversity they do a lot. I think the group is very united and that, combined with the quality they have, shows that they are a collective that has evolved and increases its own validity precisely because each of them gives a lot to the group. That’s why I think we have all the weapons to win the Super Cup”, he began by saying.

About the team that will perform in the second official game of 2022/2023, the technique looked at the market changes, where it lost some players, but also received high quality reinforcements.

“I think it’s part of it. The cycles are renewed every year, especially in women’s football where there are still no bonds as long as would be desirable. But I think we have the ideal reinforcements, the ones we wanted to have. We have four new players who came to bring a lot of quality and especially players who integrated well into a team where everyone knows that the most important thing is the collective and that they only came to bring more quality”, said Mariana Cabral, who understood that victory could go either way in an edition that has a new model and in which it is seen more: “I believe that this competitive model of the Super Cup is much better. We have one more game and that’s good. We always need more quality games to evolve. Now, a final is a final and any team can win. It’s a game and here anything can happen to any team, so what you need is emotional stability, focus on what you can control and believe a lot in yourself”.

In the antechamber of the game, Mariana Cabral revealed that the lesson is well studied: “We prepared for two types of games. For one where SL Benfica has a way of attacking that is standard, but against Sporting CP it has changed that a little , has retreated further and so we’ll see what the game has in store”.

Ana Borges also previewed the game against SL Benfica. For the experienced player, this will be a difficult match for both teams and one that will be decided by detail.

“Regardless of whether it’s a derby or a final, what will make the difference are the details. We know SL Benfica’s potential, but we also know what ours is. It’s a final and in these types of games any team wants to win. it’s just another game and there is no second chance. And we are fully aware that it will be a very difficult match for both teams”, he said.

Asked about the opponent, Ana Borges sent the answer to the individual quality of SL Benfica: “I think it’s clear that SL Benfica has players who, on an individual level, can make a difference. We can’t focus on one or two, but on the collective. We know the whole SL Benfica team”.

Ana Borges, who also addressed the ambition to win the second game of the season: “As women’s football, we want the sport to grow in Portugal. As athletes, we just want that to happen. It’s a final and, whatever the rival, we want provide a great show for those who will see us and especially for our fans”.