Mobvoi’s TicWatch GTH 2 promises 10 days of autonomy on a single charge

Mobvoi has launched TicWach GTH 2 in the Chinese market with new features that can attract many people. First of all, this product arrives as the successor to the TicWatch GTH, which was launched last year and even got a Pro version. Now, the latest model in the lineup has a larger screen and heart rate monitor.

Other attributes that draw attention to it is the blood oxygenation meter, in addition to the Bluetooth connection in version 5.2, which allows you to answer calls and even use the watch to take pictures on your smartphone, as if it were a remote control.


There is also a sensor that measures the body temperature and even some minigames to entertain the user in those moments of boredom. In addition, the product also has water reminders and can also control your music when playing a playlist.

The TicWatch GTH 2 comes with a virtual assistant so the user can control the smartwatch with voice commands. Finally, one of the highlights of this product is its 260 mAh battery, which promises an autonomy of 10 days away from the socket with each charge. However, it will only be possible to know if this is true when the product is in hand.



The smart watch screen is 1.72 inches and is retina type with 356 x 400 px resolution in a more square format, unlike TicWatch Pro X. The user can choose from more than 100 watchfaces when using the device.

In China, the product costs 399 yuan, which at the current price is around R$298. Even so, the manufacturer did not say when the product should reach other markets, however, it may be possible to find the new model on websites. import in the next few days.

