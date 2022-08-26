New battery created is cheaper and more resistant than lithium

Faced with the shortage and rising price of lithium, MIT engineers developed a new battery model, which uses only aluminum, sulfur and salt. In addition to having a lower cost, it is also resistant to fire, other materials and failures. The technology implemented in the device allows fast charging, a factor that can expand its use to homes, electric vehicles, among others.

The expectations around this topic are many, as well as the efforts. O Digital Look published in 2020 that researchers at Washington State University and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in the US have developed a new type of battery based on sodium ions (Na-Ion), which stores as much energy and works as well as current lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries.

Like aluminum-sulfur devices, these batteries use cheaper and more plentiful materials.

This invention goes hand in hand with the search for cheaper, safer and more accessible energy alternatives. The materials, which are widely available and inexpensive, are non-flammable and non-explosive, as some lithium batteries were.

The benefits do not stop there. Engineer-formulated battery packs have a long lifespan and can withstand hundreds of charge cycles, charge 25 times faster than standard batteries at room temperature, and can operate in high temperature locations up to 200°C. The salt, present in the electrolyte, prevents the formation of dendrites, responsible for causing short circuits.

New battery on the market

Soon, likely, aluminum-sulfur batteries will be on the market, as patents have already been licensed to a company called Avanti, which was co-founded by one of the authors of the study, published in the journal Nature, which describes the project. Now, the challenge is in producing at scale and running new tests.

Via: New Atlas

