New movies and shows on Netflix: August 26, 2022

Good Friday and welcome to your daily recap of what’s new from Netflix over the weekend. We’ve got all 9 new releases added today, plus check out what’s trending in the top 10 on Netflix.

Looking ahead to the weekend, JTBC’s Korean reality show sing again arrives in service tomorrow, just like the Indian movie HIT: The First Case. If other surprises occur, we will let you know through our Sunday summary.

Leaving Netflix This Weekend is the Netflix Original Series Droppin’ Cash: Los Angeles and river of winds (2017).

Best new Netflix movies and shows on August 26, 2022

Disobedience (2017)

Genre: Drama romance

Director: Sebastião Lelio

Cast: Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, Alessandro Nivola

Writer: Sebastián Lelio, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Naomi Alderman

Runtime: 114 minutes

From Bleecker Street, Disobedience makes its US Netflix debut for the first time. Released 5 years ago, the film was a critical success with an 84% rating on RottenTomatoes at the time of publication.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the movie before:

“Old passions are reignited when a photographer from New York returns home to the Orthodox Jewish community in London that shunned her decades earlier.”

time for me (2022)

Genre: Comedy

Director: João Hamburgo

Cast: Mark WahlbergKevin HartLuis Gerardo Mendez

Writer: João Hamburgo

Runtime: 101 minutes

Netflix’s big new movie this week (and one of August’s biggest movie debuts) is Me Time, starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

The comedy film sees the pair playing old friends who spend a weekend together doing all sorts of mischief.

Reviews for the film were the worst for a Netflix movie in quite some time. It currently carries 11% on RottenTomatoes by critics. Damn it.

Our own analysis of Andrew Morgan wasn’t particularly kind either. The review concluded, “If you like Kevin Hart comedies, you’ll probably find something to like here. However, even in that category, you could definitely do better.”

Partner follow-up (Season 1)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Arden ChoAlexandra TurshenBradley GibsonDominic SherwoodRob HeapsNolan Gerard Funk

Writer: Georgia Lee

Runtime: 45 minutes

Finally if you loved the lawyer lincoln and need a new legal gig, Partner Track is for you.

The new series revolves around Ingrid Yun, an idealistic lawyer who struggles with her moral compass as she struggles to climb the ranks of partners at a New York law firm.

The series is already receiving positive reviews from viewers, with over 8 on IMDb.

Complete list of new releases on Netflix for August 26, 2022

5 new movies added today

Disobedience (2017) – R – English

– R – English Loving Adults (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Danish – The fine line between love and hate turns deadly when a wife discovers her husband’s affair – and they both go to extreme lengths to get what they want.

– TV-MA – Danish – The fine line between love and hate turns deadly when a wife discovers her husband’s affair – and they both go to extreme lengths to get what they want. Me Time (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – With his family away, a devoted stay-at-home dad enjoys his first time in years joining his old party friend on a wild birthday adventure.

– R – English – With his family away, a devoted stay-at-home dad enjoys his first time in years joining his old party friend on a wild birthday adventure. New Money (2018) – TV-14 – English – An aspiring fashion designer’s life is transformed after she discovers she is the heir to a billion-dollar empire left behind by her estranged father.

– TV-14 – English – An aspiring fashion designer’s life is transformed after she discovers she is the heir to a billion-dollar empire left behind by her estranged father. Seoul Vibe (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – In the days leading up to the 1988 Seoul Olympics, a ragtag team of drivers and mechanics go undercover to dismantle a massive money laundering ring.

4 new TV series added today

Deli Crime (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Following the police as they investigate high-profile crimes in Delhi, this series has seasons inspired by real and fictional events.

– TV-MA – English – Following the police as they investigate high-profile crimes in Delhi, this series has seasons inspired by real and fictional events. Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – The Maloofs, an adorable family of gearheads and stuntmen, use their passion and skill to build car engines and perform feats behind the wheel.

– TV-14 – English – The Maloofs, an adorable family of gearheads and stuntmen, use their passion and skill to build car engines and perform feats behind the wheel. Ludik (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Afrikaans – To save a kidnapped family member, an enterprising furniture tycoon must use his undercover diamond smuggling operation to transport weapons across the border.

– TV-MA – Afrikaans – To save a kidnapped family member, an enterprising furniture tycoon must use his undercover diamond smuggling operation to transport weapons across the border. Partner Track (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – At an elite New York law firm, Ingrid Yun struggles to become a partner – and uphold her principles – while balancing romance, friends, and family expectations.

Netflix’s 10 Best Kids Movies, Shows, and Titles in August 2022

# Television programs Films Children 1 echoes look both ways sing 2 two the sandman Running with the Devil: The Wild World by John McAfee The Cuphead Show! 3 selling the OC Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist Junior Bakery Show 4 Elevated temperature day shift House of Instant Dreams 5 I never sing 2 CoComelon 6 Weird stuff Unknown Inside a cat’s mind 7 Glow Up: Britain’s Next Makeup Star UNTOLD: The Rise and Fall of AND1 Sam and Cat 8 virgin river The next 365 days Henry Danger 9 riverdale the gray man The Beast of the Sea 10 padlock and key purple hearts the Thundermans

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below.