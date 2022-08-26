New video shows Chinese space station and its robot arm orbiting Earth

On Wednesday, China’s human spaceflight agency, CMSA, released a new video from its Tiangong space station. The sequence shows beautiful images of the station traveling around the Earth as a robotic arm inspects the outside of the new orbital complex.

Among some of the components that stand out in the video are the gyroscopes, which control the Tiangong’s orientation as it travels around the Earth. In addition, the sequence also provides a series of images of the large solar panels that power the station, which appear at different angles. Check out:

As the station moves into Earth orbit, clouds and oceans appear covering our planet; you may have noticed that, at times, it is possible to observe the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft, which took crew members Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe to the station.

In addition to the privileged view, inspection of the arm showed that the Wentian module is prepared to move to a door on the side of the station, which will become its permanent home at Tiangong. It must change ports before the launch of Mengtian, the station’s last module.

In the future, the modules Tianhe, Wentian and Mengtian will complete the structure of the Tiangong station, which will have a shape similar to the letter “T”. The station already has more than 1,000 approved experiments, and China hopes to operate it for at least a decade.

Source: Via: Space.com