‘No! Do not look!’ and ‘After – After the Promise’ premiere in cinema in Juazeiro – Badalo

The new cinema schedule in Juazeiro do Norte, which runs until next Wednesday (31), has many new features. There are four debut films, with an emphasis on horror No! Do not look! and for the fourth film in the franchise After, based on the romance novels by Anna Todd. Nationals also debut 45 of the second half and serrated pipe, in addition to having more options for movies that have been showing for a few weeks. Check out the full schedule below.

No! Do not look!

This is the new film by Jordan Peele, who also directed the acclaimed Run! (2017) and We (2019). In this new production that mixes elements of horror with science fiction again, Peele returns to work with Óscar Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in Run!, now following residents of a small town in rural California after witnessing bizarre and extraterrestrial events. There are three dubbed sessions for the film: 15:00, 17:40 and 20:20.

After – After the Promise

In this continuation of After – After the Mismatch (2021), follows the saga of Tessa and Hardin, a couple with a very peculiar trajectory, developed in the previous books and films. In this new feature, Tessa, now more mature, is prone to make a decision about the relationship, given Hardin’s episodes of emotional breakdown that interfere with their daily lives, especially now after discovering the truth about her biological father. To check, there are five sessions, all dubbed (14:40, 16:50, 17:30, 19:00 and 21:10), except on Saturday (27) and Sunday (28), when there is no session at 17:30.

45 of the second half

In this national comedy, Tony Ramos is Pedro, who arranges a meeting to see his two friends from school after 40 years, but he only does it for one reason: to communicate that he intends to take his own, but not without first seeing his team with his heart, Palmeiras, to be champion. For the film, there is a session at 8:40 pm.

serrated pipe

2018 action movie, another one of the wave of national productions postponed due to the pandemic, serrated pipe tells the story of Sergeant Sebastião, who seeks revenge for the murder of his truck driver brother. In this search, he ends up confusing the suspects with two city police officers, who end up becoming Sebastião’s main target and will have to fight for their lives. There are two sessions, at 7:20 pm and 9:20 pm.

The beast

In The beast, Idris Elba is Nate Daniels, a man who is grieving for having recently lost his wife and decides to go with his daughters to South Africa, where he met his beloved. In a nature reserve run by a friend, the vacation turns into a nightmare when the last surviving lion from the hunts carried out by local poachers decides to attack Nate and the daughters, who will have to fight to survive. There is a screening for the film at 8:40 pm.

Bullet train

Brad Pitt has been reducing his film roles in recent years and focusing more on producing than acting. His last film as a protagonist had been Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (2019), but now the actor has returned with an action-comedy movie that entertains and takes your breath away at the same time. In Bullet train, Pitt is an unlucky assassin who just wants to do his job right and stay out of trouble when he’s recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) for a seemingly simple job: finding a suitcase on a bullet train in Japan and getting off the train with it. The problem, which he didn’t know, is that he will have a lot of competition to get the briefcase.

The film still has a great cast, such as Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, among other cameos. There is also only one session for the film, dubbed, at 8:30 pm.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

This is the second film in the franchise. Dragon Ball Superwhich comes four years after the release of the first (Dragon Ball Super: Broly). Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero follows the events of the first film, in which the Red Ribbon army was destroyed by Son Goku. Now, some individuals have released the ultimate androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They end up attacking Piccolo and Gohan, and to find out the reason behind all this, just checking out one of the dubbed sessions available, at the following times: 16:00 and 18:20.

A nostalgic bonus: Wendell Bezerra returns to voice Goku, in addition to other classic voice actors who return as well, such as Luiz Antônio Lobue as Piccolo and Vagner Fagundes as Gohan.

Minions 2: Origin of Gru

After the release of My favorite evil, in 2010, the Minions became a fever. The success was so great that a franchise was born there that already has two sequels, in addition to the first film of the minions in 2015 and a short film released in 2018 called Yellow is the new black (alluding to the series Orange is the new black).

Now the adventure of the yellow multicellular beings, who only want a villain to call their own, will take place in the 1970s, showing more of the childhood of Gru, the evil favorite of the Minions, who will go on an adventure to save the little villain after an interview. from “job” to being super-villain doesn’t turn out as expected. In the schedule, there are three dubbed sessions for the film, at 14:00, 16:20 and 18:30.

The League of Superpets

The League of Superpets is DC Comics’ newest bet on animation. The studio is known for the quality of films in the genre, and in this new film, it seeks to unite this with one of the hottest themes in cinema today: superheroes. In the plot, the Justice League is kidnapped, and it’s up to Krypto, the Superdog, to assemble a ragtag team of animals with superpowers to rescue Superman and company. The group of superpets must work together to learn how to use their powers and defeat the villain Lulu (a guinea pig with telekinesis powers).

The film arrived pleasing Brazilian critics, who lavished praise on the animation. To check it out, there are two dubbed sessions: at 2:30 pm and 5 pm.