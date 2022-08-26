NVIDIA RTX video cards for less than BRL 2,000; see the promotion

As of this Wednesday (24th), the NVIDIA is carrying out a great promotional action on its website with several offers for video cards, desktops and notebooks, in addition to some offers below R$ 2,000 to give that naughty upgrade to the setup.

Offers are directed to products with the seal RTX, which encompass a series of company technologies, such as the lighting technique and realistic shading of Ray Tracing, bringing more immersion and graphic fidelity to games. DLSS is another unique feature of RTX, offering an image resizing feature via upscaling, generating more frames and correcting game aliasing.

Among the main promotions on the NVIDIA website, the RTX 3050 It is one of the cards that stands out the most. The model is the gateway to the RTX 30XX line, and offers all the previous features to play games in Full HD and ultra quality. The cheapest model is the one from Galax, with factory overclocking and simple construction, with just one fan for heat dissipation for R$ 1,799 instead of the standard price of R$ 2,117.

THE RTX 3060 It is another card that is much sought after by gamers who want maximum quality and high frame rates at 1080p, however, the model has more VRAM memory, which can be a differential for those who want to play in Quad HD. Although the card is not specific for this, just decrease one or another filter and the game should be very stable. The cheapest Gigabyte model originally cost around R$3,000 and can be purchased for R$2,599.

If money is no object, the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are being sold from R$ 6,990, already being aimed at the enthusiast audience to play in 4K, with Ray Tracing at maximum and ultra quality without any kind of choking. The RTX 3090 is one of the most powerful cards today, and can be purchased for R$ 8,999.

RTX 3080 Ti EVGA XC3 UltraSource: NVIDIA/disclosure

Pre-assembled PCs were also included in the promotion, and one of the best cost-benefit offers goes to the PC Gamer Hawk. The desktop has an Intel Core i5-10400F processor, 8GB of DRR4 RAM, 240GB of internal storage and an RTX 3050 graphics card, costing BRL 4,351.

For more offers and information about NVIDIA’s promotion, just access the company’s official website and stay tuned for the promotion.