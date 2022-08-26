‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Stuntman Shares Behind-the-Scenes Image of Darth Vader Fight; Check out!

The 3rd episode of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi‘ finally brought the long-awaited reunion between the Jedi master lived by Ewan McGregor and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), his former apprentice, whom he believed to be dead.

How Vader was mortally wounded after confronting the master in ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’Kenobi had no idea that he was alive and that he had been turned into a monster… Which made the encounter quite dramatic.

And, on his Instagram profile, the stuntman of Christensen posted a behind-the-scenes picture next to the stuntman of McGregor.

In the caption, he did not hide the emotion of being one of the actors and wearing the villain’s armor.

Check out:

Enjoy watching:

“David Prowse, Bob Anderson, Hayden Christensen, Spencer Wilding/Daniel Naprous. I’m so honored to help fill Vader’s oversized shoes this time. Thanks Debora Chow. Thank you #jojoeusebio. Thanks ewan! Thanks hayden! Thank you universe!”

Remembering that the next episode premieres in June 08at Disney+.

The production is set 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Revenge of the Sith‘, when Kenobi secluded himself on Tatooine after his duel with Anakin to keep Luke and Leia hidden from his father and Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

Remember the trailer:

In addition to McGregor and Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse return as Owen and Beru Lars, Luke Skywalker’s uncles.

The cast also has O’Shea Jackson Jr (‘Straight Outta Compton’), Rupert Friend (‘Homeland’), Moses Ingram (‘The Queen’s Gamito’), Sung Kang (‘Fast and furious’) Kumail Nanjiani (‘Eternal’), Indira Varma (‘Game of Thrones’), Simone Kessell (‘Reckoning’) and Benny Safdie (‘Uncut Gems’).

Don’t forget to watch: