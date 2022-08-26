Offer: iPad Air (M1, Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB) 23% off

O iPad Air received an update recently and started to rely on the processor M1. This means that it is capable of running even the heaviest applications and can be an excellent choice for anyone looking to use it as a computer replacement.

At the end of the year, with the release of iPadOS 16.1, it will also receive an exclusive feature for models with this chip, the Stage Manager.

Well, if you are looking for this model, today the Cold spot is bringing an excellent opportunity. The model in question is the top-of-the-line, in space gray color, with 256GB storage and connection WiFi + Cellular.

This version of the tablet is sold by Apple for R$10,399, but is BRL 7,999 — which represents a discount of 23%. It is worth noting that this amount can still be divided into up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards.

All discounts from promotions published by MacMagazine are calculated based on suggested prices by Apple or other manufacturers. It may be that a particular product is commonly found for lower prices in retail chains, but our basis of comparison is always on top of the official tables.

