Official: Conmebol and Ecuador guarantee the final of the Libertadores in Guayaquil | liberators

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, and the president of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Domínguez, signed this Friday the documents that guarantee the holding of the Copa Libertadores final in Guayaquil, on October 29.

According to the Minister of Sports of Ecuador, Sebastián Palacios, the agreement establishes the responsibilities of the national government, the local government and Conmebol for holding the game.

“All the requested requirements have been met,” Palacios told the newspaper El Univeso.

1 of 1 Monumental de Barcelona, ​​stadium of Barcelona de Guayaquil — Photo: Disclosure / CONMEBOL Monumental de Barcelona, ​​stadium of Barcelona de Guayaquil — Photo: Disclosure / CONMEBOL

CONMEBOL has demanded security guarantees from the Ecuadorian government for fans traveling to Guayaquil and the carrying out of works around the Monumental stadium, which belongs to Barcelona.

Three Brazilian teams are in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras and Athletico decide a spot in the final; the other will be disputed by Flamengo and Vélez, from Argentina.

Since the Libertadores final was played in a single game, all titles have been won by Brazilians – the last two in 100% Brazilian finals. The current two-time champion Palmeiras beat Flamengo in 2021 and Santos in 2020. Before, Flamengo beat River Pla

Recent social tensions in Ecuador have led Conmebol leaders to assess the possibility of withdrawing the Libertadores decision from the country, as happened with Santiago in 2019 – the decision between Flamengo and River ended up being in Lima, Peru.