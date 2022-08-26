Olivia Wilde opens up after separation and complains about unequal media treatment of ex and her: ‘He’s a hero and I’m an absent mother’ – Monet

+



Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde in a May 2019 photo at an event in Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde has opened up about the end of her nine-year relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis. The 38-year-old celebrity said she chose to break up with the father of her two children, Otis (8 years old) and Daisy (5 years old), for the sake of his health and happiness. She also accused the international press of an unequal treatment of her ex and her, complaining about the “absent mother” label while the ex was being portrayed as a “hero”.

Wilde’s lines were published in a recent interview with Variety magazine. She spoke to the publication to publicize the release of ‘Don’t Worry, Honey’. The film directed by her is scheduled for release in September. It was during the filming of the work that she began her relationship with musician Harry Styles (28 years old).

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, with a hygienic mask under their noses, on a walk through the streets of London (Photo: Getty Images)

“The most painful element of it all has been attacks by women for making a decision that had my health and happiness in mind,” lamented Wilde when asked about her breakup with Sudeikis. Then she complained about the “absent mother” label: “When people see me without the kids, it’s always, ‘How dare she?’ I’ve never seen anyone say the same about a guy. And if he’s with his kids, he’s a f***ing hero.”

Actress Olivia Wilde with her children (Photo: Instagram)

In the interview, Wilde did not clarify when he would have started his relationship with Styles. Over the past few months it has been speculated more than once that the romance began when she was still in her engagement to the father of her children.

Jason Sudeikis has not yet publicly commented on the ex’s lines. Also starring Florence Pugh, ‘Don’t Worry, Wanted’ is scheduled to premiere on September 22, 2022 in Brazilian cinemas. Watch the production trailer: