One UI 5.0 gets a feature that lets you disable Samsung’s virtual RAM feature

The virtual RAM memory feature of the Samsung for your cell phones and tablets Galaxy has gained a new function with the second beta release release of the One UI 5.0 user interface based on the Android 13. This is the option that allows Galaxy device users to disable RAM Plus if they so choose. The feature was already present in the first beta build of the software, however, it was inactive, according to the website SamMobile.

The process of disabling the feature requires a reboot of the device shortly after and, in essence, allows customers using Galaxy smartphones equipped with lots of RAM to save some storage that would otherwise be reserved for RAM Plus. It should be noted that some features are subject to change during the One UI testing period. Therefore, there is no guarantee that the option to disable RAM Plus will be available on the first public version of the software when it is released.

RAM Plus debuted on Galaxy A52s 5G in 2021. At the time, there were no options for the user and the feature essentially reserved 4GB of storage to use as virtual RAM by default configuration. While users couldn’t choose how much storage they could convert to virtual RAM initially, Samsung later released One UI 4.1 and updated RAM Plus to give customers this option. And you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments below!

