Oprah Winfrey lost character to Viola Davis Rolling Stone

Oprah Winfrey Says Why She Was Dropped From The Film, Which Was Filmed By Viola Davis

Despite Oprah Winfrey having won several opportunities throughout her career as an actress and presenter, she revealed which role she ended up losing because she was ‘too famous’. Oprah lost the role of Mrs. Miller in Doubt (2008), which ended up being interpreted by Viola Davis.

Oprah said that she even held auditions for the character, but ended up being disqualified in the casting tests. The director’s claim John Patrick Shanley and the screenwriter Ava Duvernayat the time, was that Oprah could divert the spotlight from the plot (via CheatSheet).

It’s fantastic that viola [Davis] got. But the director told me ‘no’ because it wasn’t a notorious enough role and couldn’t be lost by the ‘factor Oprah’.

Oprah revealed that she asked for a role in the plot because she felt a deep connection to the plot, and also to satisfy her desire to work with her friend. Meryl Streepwho starred in the film as Sister Aloysius.

More about Doubt (2008)

Doubt addresses the history of St. Nicholas, a Catholic elementary school in the 1960s. The Charismatic Father Flynn (Philip Seymour Hoffman) tries to end the rigid customs of sister Aloysius Beauvier (Meryl Streep) after accepting the first black student, Donald Miller (Joseph Foster).

one day to sister James (Amy Adams) tells the director his suspicions about the Father Flynn, that you’re paying too much attention to Donald. It is enough for the sister Aloysius start a moral crusade against the priest, trying at any cost to expel him from the school.

Viola Davis played the mother of Donald, Mrs. Miller. The actress only had 11 minutes of screen time, but it was enough to give her a nomination for the movie. Oscar as Best Supporting Actress on the 81st Oscarin 2009.