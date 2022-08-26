Pakistan will tax video cards according to how much memory they have

Although video card prices are slowly starting to drop, they are still very expensive, there’s no denying it. This causes some people to try to save on their purchase by importing their GPUs and declaring lower amounts for taxes.

However, this practice ends up not very pleasing to the governments themselves, and for that reason some are already starting to take measures to control it. This is the case of Pakistan, which will now tax import taxes on GPUs depending on their internal memory capacity.

Video cards had no fixed taxation in the country

The new measure aims to prevent tax evasion and will take effect this month. Until then, video cards did not have a fixed rate, so many users ended up declaring that they were carrying models that were much lower than they really were.

In order for it to be fulfilled, Pakistan’s customs will begin to evaluate each model of graphics cards that are being imported, mainly in relation to their internal memory capacity. This value will be independent of which graphics processor is being used.

With that, they will add an import tax which, according to INCPak, will be 36% of the pre-established value in Pakistani rubies. According to them, a graphics card with 4G memory will be priced at $65, while a 6GB one will be $98, an 8GB one will be $196, a 10GB one will be $262, a 12GB will be priced at $328, 16GB will be priced at $468 and 24GB will be priced at $540.

So, using as an example, a 24 GB GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card will have an import tax of US$ 194.4. The value is not absurd, especially for this one of the best video cards currently available on the market.

Although the brand and processor used are not parameters for this import tax, the authorities are still asking customs officials to report which are the actual models being imported, so they can know which ones are being traded the most by there.

Measure can have its pros and cons.

Although initially it may seem like an exaggerated practice, in the end it may even be good news for users who want to import them, mainly because the value will be consistent with their purchase. This means that these rates, when placed on AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 series cards or Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 40 cards, will even be advantageous.

The only problem in this case is for those who are importing cards from older models with cheaper prices. In this case, as what matters is only the memory capacity, some of them may end up being more expensive than newer models that are not imported.

This also ends up affecting in cases of cards that differ in price for reasons other than memory. An example is Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, which has 8GB of internal memory, and is more expensive than the GeForce RTX 3060, also from Nvidia, which has 12GB of internal memory.

