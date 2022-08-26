Perseverance makes new discoveries in Jezero Crater on Mars

The robot perseverancegives NASA, has made important discoveries in recent years. rock samples from cratera Jezerowhere it is suspected that billions of years ago there was a large lake, show a very particular geology, indicating that it may have harbored microbial life.

Scientists had hoped to find sedimentary rocks, which would have formed when sand and mud settled in a watery environment. Instead, they found that the floor was made of two types of igneous rock – one that formed underground from magma, the other from volcanic activity on the surface.

The samples indicated that the rock from four locations within the crater is formed by the cooling of molten material, lava. The rocks also showed evidence of alteration from exposure to water, another sign that cold, arid Mars was long hot and humid.

Igneous rocks are excellent timekeepers: crystals within them record details about the precise moment they formed. “A great value of the igneous rocks we collect is that they tell us when the lake was present at Jezero,” said Ken Farley, Perseverance Project Scientist. “We know it was there more recently than the rocks at the bottom of the igneous crater formed.”

The findings are described in four new articles published Thursday in the journal science and on science advances. The project envisions bringing the rocks back to Earth to be studied by laboratory equipment that is too powerful and too big to be displaced in space travel.