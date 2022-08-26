Pia Sundhage summons Brazilian team for friendlies against South Africa | Brazilian Team

Coach Pia Sundhage called up 21 players this Friday for two friendlies of the Brazilian women’s team, both against South Africa, in the rival country. Brazil will face the current African champions on the 2nd of September, in Johannesburg, and on the 5th, possibly in Durban, as part of the preparation for the 2023 World Cup. The delegation will depart next Monday.

Pia Sundhage in the call-up of the Brazilian women's soccer team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Copa America champion, the Brazilian team is classified for the Women’s World Cup, in Australia and New Zealand. South Africa will also play in the tournament, which starts on July 20 next year. The group draw will be on October 22nd.

Pia Sundhage acknowledged that the delay in confirming Brazil’s opponent on FIFA’s September date needs to be corrected for the sequence of friendlies.

– Of course it’s stressful, but I’ve learned in this country that you need to be flexible. It’s quite different from the way I worked before, in Sweden and the United States. But there is always a way, no matter if it is difficult or not, there is always a way and we have to adjust and try to communicate better, because we really try to find the best players (to face).

Supervisor of the CBF women’s teams, Ana Lorena Marche said that there were problems during the negotiation of the friendly that led to a delay in confirming the games, and promised more agility for the next games in Brazil.

– I think the delay happened mainly due to negotiation, so the possibility of this opponent was already happening, we were just in the final adjustments to disclose. For sure, we are working so that this doesn’t happen in the future, October, November, in February we have the final (against England, European champions) and then we also have games in April – she said.

Despite the late announcement, Lorena Marche assured that South Africa was chosen on technical criteria, in line with the team’s planning for the World Cup.

– We wanted, on each of these FIFA dates, to choose opponents that could bring difficulties for us, since in the next World Cup we have an increase in the number of vacancies for teams (from 24 to 32 participants). That’s why we chose the current African champion so that we can play against a different style, against the best we can find in a World Cup coming from the African continent. Hence the importance of this game and the choice to play with South Africa.

CHECK OUT THE SUMMONED PLAYERS

Luciana – Railway

Lorena – Gremio

Natascha – Flamengo

Antonia – Levante UD (Spain)

Day Silva – Palmeiras

Fernanda Palermo – Sao Paulo

Kathellen – Real Madrid (Spain)

Letícia Santos – Frankfurt (Germany)

Thais Ferreira – Palmeiras

Tamires – Corinthians

Rafaelle – Arsenal (England)

Adriana – Corinthians

Ary Borges – Palmeiras

Duda Santos – Palmeiras

Duda Francelino – Flamengo

Duda Sampaio – International

Gabi Portilho – Corinthians

Kerolin – North Caroline Courage (USA)

Micaelly – Sao Paulo

Jaque Ribeiro – Corinthians