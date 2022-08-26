Piracy app creator complains that his source code was stolen – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

A developer discovers that his project’s source code on GitHub has been illegally used in other software. Then, he asks the platform to delete the improper copy. This is not an unusual situation. What stands out in this story is that the “stolen” code comes from a tool that can be used for piracy of movies and series.

Piracy (illustrative image: Peter Dutton/Flickr)

The tool in question has the suggestive name of Movies and Series Scraper. Through it, the user can download and even stream entire movies or series without much effort.

There is a lot of video content that can be downloaded and streamed unrestrictedly over the internet. But let’s face it: those who use an application like this are more interested in downloading productions that are only available on streaming platforms or sales channels.

In other words, the app is most certainly used for pirating movies and series. Coincidence or not, the tool repository has an animation that shows game of Thrones being downloaded and played in the browser. Another shows the same procedure, but with a film from the Iron Man.

Game of Thrones animation being downloaded (image: GitHub/Yousef Kotp)

GitHub recognizes illegal copying

Behold, Yousef Kotp, creator of the tool, discovered that the Movies and Series Scraper was copied in full and shared on another GitHub repository.

Outraged, the developer filed a DMCA (United States Copyright Protection Act) complaint on the service this week.

It worked out. GitHub did not accept the argument that there was a violation of technological measures that control access to protected works, but acknowledged the copyright complaint. As a consequence, the “clone” repository no longer exists.

O TorrentFreak claims to have sought out the developer and emphasized that the tool he authored is used for copying third-party content — again, for piracy. The developer replied that the software is simply a “middleman” that protects the user from harmful advertisements.

So it’s.

