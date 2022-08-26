Pro mode: Galaxy Z Fold 4 gains support for Samsung Expert RAW

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched in Brazil this week and another good news is coming for those who intend to purchase the foldable: support for the Samsung Expert RAW app. With it, it will be possible to take advantage of the best capabilities of the Z Fold 4 cameras with advanced controls.

















The news is coming with version 2.0.00.3 of Samsung Expert RAW which is already being released by the Galaxy Store, Samsung’s official app store. Among the capabilities offered by Expert RAW are full manual control of the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s cameras, which includes the main 50 MP sensor, the secondary 12 MP ultrawide sensor and also the telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. That way, you can set the ISO, focus, shutter speed and more with all the precision available.

In addition to Galaxy Z Fold 4 support, this version of Expert RAW supports custom presets, so you can save usage profiles for the app to quickly apply them later. This release even brings low light performance improvements. It is worth remembering that Samsung Expert RAW is supported on other Samsung devices, which are as follows: You can download Samsung Expert RAW from the Galaxy Store from the link below:

Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs









7.6-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display with 23:9 aspect ratio 120 Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution

6.2-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED External Display 120 Hz refresh rate and 2316 x 904 pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 or 512 GB of internal storage

IPx8 certification

10 MP main front camera

Front camera under the 4 MP screen

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (OIS) 12MP ultrawide sensor 10 MP telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom)

4,400mAh battery, with 25W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the One UI 4 interface

