Psychedelic mushrooms are effective in fighting alcoholism, study says

posted on 08/25/2022 06:00



(credit: Shanron/Disclosure)

Two doses of psilocybin, a compound found in psychedelic mushrooms, reduces binge drinking by 83% among heavy drinkers when combined with psychotherapy, shows a new study published in the journal Jama Psychiatry. Led by scientists from New York University (NYU), the research involved 93 men and women with alcohol dependence. They were randomly assigned to receive the active substance or an antihistamine placebo.

Within an eight-month period of starting treatment, those who received psilocybin reduced heavy drinking by 83% compared to the pre-study phase. Meanwhile, those taking antihistamines had a 51% decrease in their habit. Among the other important findings, the study showed that eight months after the first dose, nearly half (48%) of participants in the psychedelic compound stopped drinking completely, compared to 24% in the placebo group.

“Our findings strongly suggest that psilocybin therapy is a promising means of treating alcohol use disorder, a complex disease that has proven to be notoriously difficult to manage,” says study senior author and psychiatrist Michael Bogenschutz of the Langone Center. for Psychedelic Medicine at NYU.

According to the authors, previous research has identified psilocybin treatment as an effective means of relieving anxiety and depression in people with the most severe forms of cancer. In addition, previous studies by Bogenschutz suggested that the substance could serve as a potential therapy for alcohol use disorder and other addictions.

Method

The new study is the first placebo-controlled study to explore psilocybin as a treatment for binge drinking, according to the authors. For the investigation, the team recruited men and women who were diagnosed with alcohol dependence based on standard definitions and consumed an average of seven units of drink per occasion. Forty-eight patients received at least one dose and up to three doses of psilocybin, and 45 participants received the antihistamine.

All participated in up to 12 psychotherapy sessions. These occurred before and after treatments with the psychedelic substance. Then, participants were asked to report the percentage of days of binge drinking during weeks five to 36 of the study. They also provided hair and nail samples to confirm that they had not been drinking.

Volunteers, including those in the placebo group, also underwent a third session of psilocybin to ensure that those who previously took the antihistamine had a chance to be treated with the psychedelic drug. “As research into psychedelic treatment grows, we find more possible applications for mental health conditions,” reports Bogenschutz. “In addition to alcohol use disorder, this approach may be useful in treating other addictions, such as smoking and cocaine and opioid abuse.”

Bogenschutz says the research team plans to carry out a larger multicenter study. He cautions that more work needs to be done to document psilocybin’s effects and clarify the appropriate dosage, before the drug is ready for widespread clinical use. The scientist notes that the researchers have already started these tests.

Psilocybin is a natural compound derived from fungi with mind-altering qualities similar to what LSD and mescaline do. The majority of study participants claimed to have experienced profound changes in perception, emotions and sense of self, often including sensations that they consider to be of great personal and spiritual significance.

Because the drug raises blood pressure and heart rate and can cause disabling and sometimes serious psychological effects, the researchers caution that it should only be used in carefully controlled environments and in conjunction with psychological assessment and preparation.