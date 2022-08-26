Punishment in China is summary and meeting will define Dourado’s future

A meeting in the next few hours will define the future of striker Henrique Dourado, who defends Henan Songshan Longmen, from China. The Brazilian player received a one-year suspension and was fined 200,000 yuan (about R$150,000) for bumping into the referee during a local championship match. The punishment is summary, so there is no appeal.

But as the penalty is only for Chinese football, Henrique Dourado is not prevented from playing in clubs in other countries. However, the Brazilian striker will only comment on the matter after meeting with the direction of Henan. The player’s expectation is that the conversation with his current team will take place on Saturday morning, Chinese time.

Before taking any decision, Henrique Dourado awaits a position from the Chinese club. As the transfer window for Brazilian football is closed, the striker would have to look elsewhere. However, the situation is not so simple, as the striker depends on the release of Henan and runs against time, since in the next few days several windows will close, as in European countries and Mexico.

Henrique Dourado collided with the referee during the game against Wuhan Yangtze River, for the Chinese 1st Division, played on Sunday (21), which ended in a 2-2 tie. Before having the punishment confirmed, the suspension of one year and the fine for 200,000 yuan (about R$150,000), Dourado even wrote a letter to the Chinese Federation, but it was in vain. The punishments there are summary, and have even been applied to other Brazilians.

In July 2015, coach Cuca, then at Shandong Luneng, was charged with retaliating against an assault and received a seven-month suspension. In 2017, it was the turn of midfielder Oscar, from Shanghai SIPG, to catch eight hook games for fighting on the field.

Dourado has been a player for Henan since 2019, with a brief spell at Palmeiras in that period. The 32-year-old striker has already worn great shirts in Brazilian football, such as Santos, Cruzeiro, Fluminense and Flamengo, in addition to Palmeiras.

