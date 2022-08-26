Quiz – Prove you’re an expert on the Grey’s Anatomy series by getting these 10 series questions right

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most successful series of all time, whether in the US or here in Brazil, and the fans here don’t owe anything to the outsiders.

But how much do you really know about the series starring Ellen Pompeo?

In today’s quiz, we bring 10 difficult questions about the series, and I just want to see who will get at least 7 of the questions right.

Check out the 10-question Grey’s Anatomy Expert Quiz below.

Note: If the quiz doesn’t load, turn off your ad blocker and try again!

So, how did you do on our 10-question quiz for experts on Grey’s Anatomy?

Grey’s Anatomy is an American medical drama series aired on ABC’s prime time network. The series premiered in March 2005 and so far has no less than 15 seasons.

Following the story of five interns undergoing surgery, the series addresses not only the human side of medicine, but also the protagonists’ relationships with each other as well as with their superiors, highlighting the romance between Meredeith Gray and Derek Shepherd.

Over the years, the cast changes and diversifies for different reasons, some happy and others not so much.

In Brazil, Grey’s Anatomy can be watched on the subscription channel Sonyon various subscription services such as Amazon Prime Video.