Remember three Blake Lively films

This Thursday (25), actress Blake Lively turns 35. Currently married to another Hollywood star (Ryan Reynolds) and a mother of three, she gained recognition for playing the character Serena van der Woodsen on the sitcom “Gossip Girl” (2007-2012).

To celebrate, Leia Já has separated a list of other film productions starring the artist. Remember:

The Amazing Story of Adaline (2015)

After surviving a serious car accident, Adaline Bowman (Blake Lively) stops aging and becomes immortal with the appearance of 29 years old. She leads a solitary life, and never gets involved with anyone lest she reveal her secret. That is, until she meets young philanthropist Ellis Jones (Michiel Huisman). The cast also includes Harrison Ford, Richard Harmon, Kathy Baker, Amanda Crew, and Ellen Burstyn. Indicative Rating: 12 years

A Little Favor (2018)

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick star in the thriller and drama. Stephanie (Kendrick) is a young mother who divides her time between raising her son and her cooking vlog. Emily (Lively) is a powerful and fearless woman, who leads a life of luxury with her husband (Henry Golding) and children. The two form an unlikely friendship – until one day, Emily mysteriously disappears and Stephanie resolves to investigate the case, where she discovers that she may not know her friend as well as she thought. Indicative Rating: 16 years

Shallows (The Shallows) – 2016

The thriller/thriller follows young surfer Nancy (Lively), who suffers a shark attack on a deserted beach. Islanded on a rock, she must fight to survive and reach the shore. Indicative Rating: 14 years