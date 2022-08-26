Rescue of workers trapped in mine in Mexico could last up to 11 months, says government

The rescue of 10 workers missing from a mine in Mexico since Aug. 3 could take up to 11 months, according to a plan presented this Thursday (25) by the government to relatives of the workers. The prediction practically ends the hope of finding them alive.

“We are desperate, we don’t know what to do, we cannot accept this,” Juani Cabrales, sister of Mario Alberto Cabrales, one of the injured miners, told AFP.

The strategy was proposed by the head of Civil Defense, Laura Velázquez, who met this Thursday with relatives of the employees in the Agujita community, in the state of Coahuila, where the flooded coal complex is located.

Without detailing the duration of the new maneuvers, Laura explained that three options are being studied, which include the opening of a tunnel with “inclined access ramps” to reach the mine galleries, in addition to pumping water, according to a bulletin from the Secretary of Citizen Security and Protection.

Since the accident happened, there are no signs of life from the workers. “We had hoped it would take a month, and now they come with it. It’s almost a year, it’s not possible, there must be other ways,” protested Guadalupe Cabrales, also the worker’s sister.

Although they don’t know the technical details, the two women said the plan calls for re-drilling to enter the galleries.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced this Thursday morning that the plan would be presented to the miners’ families, so that they could approve it, and released to the public this Friday (26).

