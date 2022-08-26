Revealed look of Dakota Johnson in new movie from Marvel; 50 Shades of Gray Star Will Make Spider-Man Spin-Off

Sony Pictures has started filming the third Spider-Man spin-off focusing on the character Madame Web. Set in the same universe as Venom and Morbius, the film Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson, known for the erotic trilogy 50 Shades of Grey.

According to the website Comic Book, the video posted on social media shows Johnson with characterization similar to that of the character Julia Carpenter, who is a version of Spider-Woman who transforms into Madame Web.

In the comics, the character Julia Carpenter appeared in the comics during Secret Wars, as the second Spider-Woman, the first being Cassandra Webb. Julia became a major figure in Spider-Man and Avengers comics in the 2000s, receiving the clairvoyant powers from the original Madame Web, becoming her successor.

At this point, it is unknown which of the two characters Dakota Johnson will play. From the video, there are indications that the actress will be Julia after inheriting the powers and even the blindness of the original character, but the plot can tell the origin story by reporting Cassandra Webb’s drama. It is not yet known which path Sony will take with the film.

In addition to Dakota Johnson, the cast also includes Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus), Adam Scott (Rupture), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens), Mike Epps, Celeste O’Connor and Tahar Rahim.

The film is directed by SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones, Defenders) with a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius). Madame Web is scheduled to premiere in October 2023 in theaters. Currently, Dakota Johnson stars in Persuasion, a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s work on Netflix.