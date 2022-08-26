Róger Guedes arouses interest from Sporting, but Corinthians does not want to sell top scorer | Corinthians

Corinthians’ top scorer in the year and enjoying a good moment, striker Róger Guedes arouses interest from Sporting, from Portugal. The Lusitanian club made contact with the Alvinegra board and representatives of the player willing to pay approximately 8 million euros (about R$ 40 million) for the transfer.

Sporting are looking to hire a striker for the season ahead, and the Portugal window is open until September 22.

Corinthians’ board, however, does not intend to facilitate the departure of Róger Guedes, who is 25 years old. The team’s top scorer in 2022, with 11 goals scored, he is the second Timão player with the most matches played in the year (48), behind only Du Queiroz (49).

The permanence of Róger Guedes is seen as fundamental for the alvinegro plans to win the Copa do Brasil. Last Wednesday, the striker scored the 2-2 draw against Fluminense at Maracanã.

Recently, with Willian’s departure, Róger Guedes took over the club’s number 10 shirt. He has a contract until August 2025 and 40% of the economic rights linked to Timão, according to the balance sheet.

The scorer’s career is managed by businessman Paulo Pitombeira, who has a good relationship with the Corinthians board. Recently, he brokered the sale of defender João Victor to Benfica, from Portugal.

In addition to Sporting, Sharjah, from the United Arab Emirates, also made a move by Róger Guedes. Earlier, at the end of last year, the player received an offer from Krasnodar, from Russia.

Hired by Corinthians a year ago, the striker played 67 games for the club and scored 18 goals.

