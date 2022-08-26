Russia’s desperate efforts to recruit soldiers

Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the conflict, Western officials say

Like many Russian cities, Volosovo has loudspeakers on poles on main streets. They are traditionally used to play music on national holidays. Now, they have a different purpose.

“Two volunteer artillery battalions are being formed. We invite men between the ages of 18 and 60 to join,” the devices shout.

It is a message that is repeated across the country. On social media, television and billboards, men are urged to sign short-term contracts with the army to fight in Ukraine.

Faced with significant losses of soldiers in the conflict, the Russian authorities launched a recruitment drive.

I stop a man on the street in Volosovo and ask if he supports calling for volunteers. “Yes! If I were young I would, but I’m too old,” he says, clenching his fists. “We must bomb them!”

However, most people seem less enthusiastic. “[Guerra] it’s too painful to even talk about,” says one woman. “Killing your brothers is wrong.”

I ask what she would say if one of her relatives wanted to participate. “Why go? Only their bodies will be returned.” And many bodies are.

Recruitment videos encourage young people to join the Russian Armed Forces

‘Sign of Despair’

Russia does not publish figures, but Western officials say between 70,000 and 80,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since President Vladimir Putin’s government launched its invasion six months ago.

To attract new recruits, the authorities offer volunteers large sums of money, land and even privileges for their children in schools.

Recruiters even visited prisons to enlist inmates, promising them freedom and money.

Investigative journalist Roman Dobrokhotov says the recruitment drive is a sign of desperation on the part of the authorities.

“These are not the kind of soldiers needed for a successful war. The Kremlin still hopes that quantity can trump quality. That they can take hundreds of thousands of desperate people out of debt and just throw them into the conflict zone.”

Authorities recruit men between the ages of 18 and 60 to become soldiers in Ukraine

Despite the huge amounts of money offered to potential recruits (up to R$30,000 a month in some cases), Dobrokhotov says the reality is different.

“People don’t get that money,” he says. “They are coming back [da Ucrânia] now and they’re telling us journalists how they’ve been tricked. This is also influencing the situation, this lack of trust in our government, so I don’t think this strategy is successful.”

However, some are happy to participate. Nina Chubarina’s son Yevgeny left his village in northern Karelia to join a battalion of volunteers.

Nina says her son, who had no military experience, was given a gun and sent directly to Ukraine. He died a few days later. Yevgeny was 24 years old.

Nina Chubarina says she tried to stop her son from fighting in Ukraine

the pain of relatives

Nina agreed to meet me in a park near Moscow, where she found a part-time job at a bread factory. She says the monotonous task of wrapping the bread takes her mind off the loss of her son.

She remembers begging him not to go to Ukraine. “I tried to dissuade him. I cried. I told him, ‘There’s a war, they’re going to kill you!’ He said, ‘Mom, everything will be fine’.”

Nina criticizes how authorities recruit volunteers. “They just send them over there like silly chicks! They’ve barely held a gun before. They’re cannon fodder. The generals think, ‘We’ve got a volunteer: great, go ahead!'”

But not everyone is willing to enlist like Yevgeny. Traveling through this country, one does not get the impression that the Russian people fully support the “special military operation”, as the Kremlin likes to call it.

Yevgeny Chubarin died just days after joining the Russian Army in Ukraine

The number of cars on Russian roads displaying the pro-war “Z” symbol is relatively low. Experts say the number of volunteers is too.

Military analyst Pavel Luzin believes people are unwilling to sacrifice themselves for their president.

“The Kremlin’s problem is that most Russians are not willing to die for Putin or the restoration of the ‘great empire’. Recruitment is not possible under current circumstances because there is no civil consensus in Russia for war. Ukraine. The Ukrainians are ready to fight.”

