Sabotage? House of the Dragon star tried to recreate Game of Thrones gaffe

House of the Dragon has arrived on HBO Max and appears to be trying to avoid the mistakes of Game of Thrones, including a notorious faux pas from the final season. But a spinoff star actually tried to repeat that mistake.

Fabien Frankel, who plays knight Criston Cole in the HBO series, has revealed how he tried to replicate the infamous mistake where a Starbucks cup appeared in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the final season of Game of Thrones.

“I put a bunch of cups all over the set – Starbucks cups,” he told UNILAD.

However, since the original Starbucks fiasco sent Twitter into a frenzy, Frankel has insisted the spin-off bosses aren’t kidding this time around and he couldn’t get the item to appear in one of the scenes.

“I tried. I really tried,” he continued. “One day, I was really like, ‘I’m going to leave this here.’ And they were so focused on that, they weren’t kidding. It would have been a real dream – that would have been my big achievement. I really tried.”

Game of Thrones spinoff series

The House of the Dragon is the first series derived from Game of Thrones, a series that had eight seasons on TV.

The production had a big budget, and it’s a big bet by HBO. It is possible that other Game of Thrones spinoffs will also happen soon.

“Aegon Targaryen’s supporters clash with those of his half-sister Rhaenyra for the throne of Viserys I, his late father, igniting a civil war some 200 years before the events portrayed in Game of Thrones,” reads the synopsis. .

The House of the Dragon is available on HBO Max.