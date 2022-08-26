Samsung files patent for cell phone with “transparent” secondary screen similar to Nubia Z20

Samsung is one of the most innovative cell phone makers when it comes to design — consider the Infinity-O Display and the advanced foldables of the Galaxy Z line. fair (26), we discovered another curious project by the South Korean. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has given Samsung a new patent describing a cell phone with two screens — a primary and a secondary positioned on the back of the device. The rear display would display notifications, videos and other content, and when turned off, it would become “invisible”. See the sketches:

The document deals with a “transparent display” technology that could be fully or partially activated, behaving similarly to the always-on display mode. As noted in the sketches above, this screen would allow displaying different content with varying possibilities, almost similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s secondary screen.

















economy and market

26 Aug

















economy and market

26 Aug



The key difference is that the secondary screen of this futuristic phone would not be perceived as a dark panel. Instead, the display would be completely invisible, so the back looks like a regular smartphone. This unusual design would not be a new proposition. In 2019, ZTE announced the Nubia Z20 with a secondary display that allowed the display of date and time, notifications and other information on the rear. This model used an opaque glass cover to hide the screen on its opposite colored part, so the display was not entirely unnoticeable.

With this, Samsung’s intention with the patented device would be to improve the look of the Nubia Z20. It is worth mentioning that the patent does not necessarily mean that a cell phone of this type will be presented anytime soon – it does not even indicate that the brand will use the technology – but it is possible that we will have new models of foldable smartphones in the future.

See more!