Samsung launches 990 PRO PCIe 4 SSDs with speeds of up to 7450 MB/s

SSD 990 PRO will hit the market from October in 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB versions

THE Samsung announced its new SSD 990 PRO M.2 NVMewhat achieves high read and write speeds, but different from what some might imagine, using PCIe 4 interface and non-PCIe 5 which is coming to market on AMD AM5 cards as early as September. The new lineup is expected to hit the global market in October this year and is aimed at users who need internal storage for better productivity in heavy applications and for next-gen games.

The new ones SSDs come with a proprietary controller and is equipped with the V-NAND most recent of Samsung. It also utilizes a low-power architecture, offering 50% greater energy efficiency than the 980 PROin addition to having a nickel coating on the controller.

Among the world’s fastest NVMe M.2 PCIe 4 SSD models

Sequential read speed is up to 7450 MB/s while the sequential write speed reaches up to 6,900 MB/s. Random write and read speeds have a 55% performance increase compared to the previous model, the 980 PROwith results reaching 1550K and 1400K IOPS respectively.

THE Samsung reported that the new model was tested with forspokengame of Square Enix which will be released in 2023, and the map loading time obtained using the 990 PRO was just 1 second, against 4 seconds for a SATA SSD standard and 26 seconds of a HDD.

High temperature with M.2 SSD? Cooler with FAN can drop to 33°C

990 PRO will be released in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB options

O 990 PRO will be released in three size options, 1TB, 2TB and 4 TB, not offering smaller options even because it is a top-of-the-line model. The models of 1TB and 2TB will arrive this October, costing $179 and $309 respectively. The 4 TB model will only arrive in 2023 and has no announced price. Users will also be able to purchase heatsink versions that feature RGB lights.

There is no information on pricing and availability of the new SSDs from Samsung at the Brazilhowever the company officially offers its products in our country and the SDSD 990 PRO It should be released here at some point.

Via: videocardz