Samsung releases update for Galaxy Watch, Watch3 and Gear S3

Samsung this week released a new firmware update for some of the company’s past-generation smartwatch models, reaching the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch3 and Gear S3, wearables that users complained were experiencing a problem related to the GPS sensor. According to the reports, the geolocation sensor exhibited instability in certain situations, failing to correctly record the path traveled. Aware of the bug, the developer released a patch that is just to fix this flaw in the stability of the devices, as stated in the update changelog.

As might be expected, the update does not elevate the operating system to the One UI Watch interface, keeping the three devices with Tizen. Information reveals that the bundles released for the Galaxy Watch and Watch 3 come under firmware numbers R800XXU1GGG1 and R845FXXU1EVG1 respectively weighing in at 33.40 MB. For now, there are no details on the ID number of the update released for the Gear S3, but we know that this model was covered with the fix. Interestingly, the last update released by Samsung for this version was made in 2016, that is, six years later, the manufacturer continues to solve clock failures.

