Samsung to release Android 13 with One UI 5 in October

The Samsung should release Android 13 with One UI 5.0 interface for its devices on October 17 or 19. The information was revealed by leaker @SuperRoader this Friday (26). According to the publication, made on Twitter, the Galaxy S22 line will be the first to have the update. Google officially released Android 13 last week.

If the information is correct, the first devices to receive Android 13 with One UI 5.0 would be the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. The company, of course, must also release the update later for other models, such as those in the Galaxy S21 line.

OneUI 5.0 officially opens on October 17 or 19. Galaxy S22 series.

Android 13(T OS) too.#OneUI5 pic.twitter.com/cnmKcMquv4 — SuperRoader (@RoderSuper) August 26, 2022

Samsung has not yet confirmed or given details of when it should release the Android update for its smartphones and tablets.

On Thursday (25), the company released the second beta version of One UI 5. Still in the development phase, the update introduced new features such as the Smart Suggestions WIdget, which suggests applications or resources, in addition to “Repair Mode”. , which blocks information from the cell phone when the user sends it to a technical assistance.