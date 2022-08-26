see how the groups were after the draw

Uefa has drawn this Friday (26) the keys of the group stage of the Europa League 2022/23

The keys are defined to dispute the Uefa Europa Leagueand entitled to the much feared quarries for the giants. The key draw was held this Friday (26), in Istanbul, Turkey, with by ESPN on Star+. The grand final of the competition is scheduled for May 31, 2023and will have as stage the Puskas Arenain Budapest, Hungary.

The group stage will be played between september 08 and november 03. You follow the UEFA Europa League matches with streaming by ESPN on Star+.

The position of the teams in the pots of this Friday’s draw has been defined in advance, according to the coefficient ranking of UEFA clubs at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 32 teams are divided into eight groups with four clubs each. The first place qualifies directly to the round of 16, with the second going to a play-off against the teams that come out in the group stage of the Champions League.

The third place finishers of each key will go to the knockout of the Conference Leaguewhere they will play a play-off against the runners-up of the tournament groups.

Here’s how the UEFA Europa League groups turned out:

A group

– Arsenal (ING), PSV Eindhoven (HOL), Bodø/Glimt (NOR), Zurich (SUI);

group B

– Dynamo Kiev (UCR), Rennes (FRA), Fenerbahce (TUR), AEK Lanarca (CHI);

Group C

– Roma (ITA), Ludogorets (BUL), Betis (ESP), Helsinki (FIN);

Group D

– Braga (POR), Malmo (SUE), Union Berlin (ALE), Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL);

Group E

– Manchester United (ING), Real Sociedad (ESP), Sheriff (MOL), Omonia (CHI);

Group F

– Lazio (ITA), Feyenoord (HOL), Midtjylland (DIN), Sturm Graz (AUT);

Group G

– Olympiacos (GRE), Qarabağ (AZE), Freiburg (ALE), Nantes (FRA);

Group H

– Red Star (SER), Monaco (FRA), Ferencvaros (HUN), Trabzonspor (TUR);