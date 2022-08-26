See players who will rejoin their last clubs

Uefa has drawn, this afternoon, the groups of the Champions League 2022/23, in an event held in Istanbul, Turkey – where the final of this season’s main European competition will be held.

With this definition, some signings from this window will end up playing against their former clubs in the group stage of the competition.

Lewa x Bayern

Recently signed by Barcelona, ​​Robert Lewandowski will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The Pole defended the colors of the German team for eight seasons, even winning the 2019/2020 Champions League.

Haaland x Dortmund

One of the greats of this window, Erling Haaland arrived at Manchester City to follow in the footsteps of his father, who played for the club in the early 2000s. The Norwegian striker will meet his former club, Borussia Dortmund, which he defended for two years old.

Under the command of Pep Guardiola – and with the help of Haaland – the English club is going in search of its first Champions League title.

Di Maria vs PSG

Di María, who now plays for Juventus, will face Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage of the Champions League. The Argentinian ace will be reunited with former teammates, such as Messi, Mbappé and Neymar.

The midfielder defended the French team’s shirt for seven seasons.