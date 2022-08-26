See the premieres of the month of September on streaming – Jornal Contábil

The month of September has good premieres on the best streaming services, there are movies and series for the most varied tastes. For those who are waiting for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, we have great news! Read on and see premieres for you to enjoy next month.

Pinocchio

A new retelling of the character Pinocchio for those who already know the story or not. For those who know, you may be a little surprised by the new version.

Here’s the official synopsis for Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio” movie: Geppetto (Tom Hanks) builds the Pinocchio doll, and treats him like a son. The puppet has a type of “conscience”, which is the talking cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt).

When he comes to life, he is not as good a boy as he had hoped. Making pranks and playing pranks. However, along his journey he will learn many lessons.

Other characters will appear in the mischievous puppet’s life, among them the Blue Fairy, played by Cynthia Erivo, João Honesto played by Keegan-Michael Key. A new character appears in this version, Sofia, played by actress Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans is the Coachman.

This new version is directed by Guillermo del Toro. It debuts on Disney+ on September 8.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Anyone who knows the history of the God of Thunder may not be very satisfied with this film. But it’s worth watching, it’s really good. In the story, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) needs to stop Gorr (Christian Bale), the Butcher of the Gods, a villain who wants the extinction of the gods. To face Gorr, Thor asks Valkiria (Tessa Thompson) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Directed by Taika Waititi. “Thor: Love and Thunder” debuts on Disney+ on September 8.

Somebody Among Us

For the horror fan, a Russian movie that might please! In the plot, Léo and Ana are close to getting married, but everything changes when he remembers a teenage romance he had years ago and strange things involving his ex-girlfriend begin to happen.

Evgeniy Puzyrevskiy directs the film, which features Konstantin Beloshapka (Dark Spell), Vera Kincheva (Better than Us) and Sergey Dvoynikov (No Love).

The movie “Somebody Among Us” premieres on September 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

For those who like series, there will also be premiere:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 1)

Are you a fan of “The Lord of the Rings”? Then you will enjoy the premiere of “The Rings of Power”, a spin-off of the original story. Now, the plot revolves around a group of warriors who must face the resurgence of evil in Middle-earth.

According to the Prime Video synopsis, viewers will be taken back to an era when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the thinnest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover the whole world in darkness.

The cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Benjamin Walker, Peter Mullan, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres September 1 on Prime Video.