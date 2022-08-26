See what is #FACT or #FAKE in Lula’s interview for Jornal Nacional | elections

The first interviewee was Jair Bolsonaro (PL), on Monday (22), followed by Ciro Gomes (PDT), on Tuesday (23). The series of interviews will also feature Simone Tebet, on Friday (26).

“It was in my government that we created the Transparency Portal.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: The Transparency Portal was launched in 2004 by the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), during Lula’s first term. The website is the main public data dissemination tool of the federal administration.

“[A gente criou] the law against money laundering.”

The declaration is #FAKE: Here’s why: Law 9,613, which typified and defined punishments for the crime of money laundering, came into force in March 1998, during the government of former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. The legislation was amended in 2012, during the mandate of former President Dilma Rousseff, to make the criminal prosecution of money laundering crimes more efficient and rigorous.

“We created Coaf to take care of atypical financial transactions.”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: The Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) was created by Law 9,613, of 1998, five years before the beginning of Lula’s first term. The body’s mission is to produce financial intelligence and promote the protection of economic sectors against money laundering and terrorist financing. In the first year of Lula’s government, the Central Bank published a rule that obliges banks to report withdrawals or cash deposits with amounts from R$ 100,000 to Coaf.

“We created the law on access to information, the anti-corruption law, the law against organized crime.”

#NOTHAT. See why: The three laws were created during Dilma Rousseff’s government and not during Lula’s administration. The candidate, however, did not make it clear whether he was referring only to his two terms or to the PT’s four terms when he spoke about the creation of laws. The Access to Information Law came into force in 2011, Dilma’s first year in the Presidency of the Republic. Anti-corruption and organized crime laws were also sanctioned by PT in 2013.

“We put the CGU with a minister to supervise.”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: Provisional measure number 2143-32, which altered the structure of the Presidency and Ministries, established that the Corregidor General of the Union (CGU) would have ministerial status. The law dates from 2001, therefore, before Lula’s term, which began in 2003.

“We put a Cade to fight the cartels.”

#NOTHAT. See why: It was during the mandate of former President Dilma Rousseff that the law that structured the Brazilian System for the Defense of Competition came into force, determining the attributions of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). Lula, however, did not make it clear whether she was referring only to her terms of office or to all of PT’s terms when she spoke about Cade.

“I chose [o Procurador-Geral da República] from the triple list”

The statement is #FACT. See why: The triple list that indicates candidates for the position of Attorney General of the Republic is voted on by the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic. The president is not obliged to choose one of the names on the list for the position, but it is a tradition that honors the category. In the four nominations for the PGR that former President Lula made in both terms, the nominee was the most voted on the triple list. In 2003, Lula nominated Cláudio Lemos Fonteles, who had received the most votes. In 2005, Antonio Fernando Barros e Silva de Souza topped the list and was later reappointed to the position in 2007. In 2009, Roberto Monteiro Gurgel Santos was nominated after being chosen by the triple list.

“When I took office in 2003, Brazil had 10.5% inflation, 12% unemployment, owed 30 billion to the IMF, we had a public debt of 60.4%.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: According to the Central Bank (BC), inflation in 2002 was 12.53%, slightly above the candidate mentioned. Lula, however, corrected himself in a following speech, citing an inflation of 12%.

Unemployment, in turn, was 11.2% in January 2003, according to the IBGE’s Monthly Employment Survey (PME). Regarding the IMF debt, Lula is right when he says that Brazil had a debt of 30 billion dollars, an amount released in 2002, a year before taking over. The former president paid off all the debt at the end of 2005.

Data from the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea) from January 2003 indicate that the public debt was 59.97% of GDP, close to what PT said.

“What did we do? We reduced inflation to the target, which was 4.5%, plus two, minus two, throughout my term in office. Second: we reduced the public debt from 60.4% to 39%, we made a reserve of US$ 370 billion.”

#NOTHAT. See why: Upon leaving the government in 2010, inflation was 5.9%, according to the BC, within the range informed by Lula. The goal, as described by the candidate, was reached from 2006 until the end of PT’s term. In 2003, 2004 and 2005, however, effective inflation was above the target, even considering the interval.

Regarding the reduction of public debt, in the first month of Lula’s government, January 2003, Brazil had a public debt of 59.97% of GDP, according to IPEA. In the last month of his government, in December 2010, the debt was 37.98%.

Regarding the amount of US$ 370 billion in reserves, values ​​above this figure were only obtained in 2012, during the Dilma Rousseff government. Lula, however, did not make it clear whether she was referring only to her mandates or to all of the PT when she spoke about the value.

“MST is the largest producer of organic rice in Brazil.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: The Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) has the largest planted area of ​​organic rice in Latin America in its settlements. Production was estimated at 12,000 tonnes in 2021.

“The name Centrão was created to defeat us in the 88 constituency.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: Centrão is a supra-party group with a center and right-wing profile created during the National Constituent Assembly that drafted the 1988 Constitution.

The bloc, which managed to change the regimental norms that organized the constituent works, was formed by members of the PFL, PMDB, PDS, PTB, PL and PDC.

The term “centrão” fell into disuse in the 1990s, despite the fact that its parties made up the base of the FHC government, especially the PFL and PTB. The group lost power with the arrival of Lula to the presidency in 2003, but regained prominence in 2005, with the election of Severino Cavalcante (PP) as president of the Chamber of Deputies.

The current Centrão emerged in 2014, under the command of the then leader of the MDB in the Chamber, Eduardo Cunha (RJ). The bloc gave decisive support to the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff in the Chamber in 2016. And it was also because of the votes of the Centrão that the two complaints against then-President Michel Temer, which could trigger an impeachment process, were barred.

“We took Brazil with 3.5 million university students and left with 8 million.”

#NOT BEAUTIFUL. See why. According to data from the Higher Education Census of the Anísio Teixeira National Institute for Educational Studies and Research (Inep), in 2002, the year before Lula’s first term began, there were 3.5 million students enrolled in higher education in Brazil. In 2003, that number rose to 3.9 million. At the end of PT’s government, in 2011, Brazil had 6.7 million university students. The statistic reaches 8 million only in 2015, during the government of Dilma Rousseff. The candidate, however, did not make it clear whether he was referring only to his two terms in office or to those of the PT when he made the statement.

“Dilma went into debt to keep unemployment at 4.5%, the lowest level in history.”

#NOT BEAUTIFUL. See why: Former President Dilma Rousseff actually increased indebtedness and continued the policy of counter-cyclical measures to try to keep employment, investment and the country’s economic progress high. She even managed to lower the unemployment rate and reach a historic low of 4.3% in 2013. However, she was unable to maintain this level and ended her term with higher unemployment than when she took office.

When the president took office in 2011, the net debt of the general government and the Central Bank was 37.4% of GDP. At the end of her government, at 38.2% of GDP. That is, in fact, there was an increase in indebtedness.

The lowest unemployment rate recorded by the former Monthly Employment Survey, calculated by the IBGE until 2015, was 4.3%, recorded in December 2013, within the government of then-President Dilma. This level was the lowest of the entire historical series, which began in 2002. The PME was discontinued and replaced by the PNAD Contínua, still used by the institute. In this new survey, the lowest rate was 6.3% in the quarter ended December 2013.

The point is that the increase in indebtedness did not prevent the growth of unemployment from then on. Also according to Pnad Contínua, unemployment in the country reached 10.3% in the quarter ended in February 2016 — the last year of the Dilma government. In 2015, Dilma already admitted that the counter-cyclical measures — which had begun under President Lula — were at their limit and that it would not be possible to postpone the fiscal adjustment much longer.

“In 2003, I had only one month in government, I created the group of friends together with the United States, together with Spain to resolve the dispute between Venezuela and Colombia.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: In January 2003, the Organization of American States (OAS) approved the creation of the Group of Friendly Countries of Venezuela. Brazil, Chile, Spain, the United States, Mexico and Portugal were part of it.

At that time, Venezuela was experiencing more than 40 days of general strike. The protesters called for the fall of the Hugo Chávez government and the anticipation of the elections. The objective of the group of countries was to find peaceful solutions to the conflict.

The then president Lula defended the participation of the United States in the group to guarantee the presence of governments that were not allies of Venezuela.

