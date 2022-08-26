See what’s coming in September

September is coming and nothing better than staying on top of the next releases Netflix: Discover the films, series, documentaries and anime that will arrive in the catalog of the giant of streaming.

See below for the full list of Netflix releases for September this year:

SERIES

Day 2 – Incredible Women of Bollywood – T2

In a season of new beginnings, the protagonists redefine their relationships, careers and personal goals, always maintaining good humor and friendship.

Day 2 – The Devil in Ohio – T1

A psychiatrist shelters a young woman who has run away from a mysterious cult, unaware that she is putting her own life and family at risk.

Day 9 – Cobra Kai – T5

Terry changes Cobra Kai’s system. Daniel and Johnny team up with a person from the past to face a battle that goes far beyond the mat.

Day 14 – Heartbreak High: Where Everything Happens – T1

Who gets who at Hartley High? It’s all on Amerie’s mural, who now has to deal with the consequences of exposing the lives of others.

Day 16 – Blind Marriage: After the Altar – T2

It’s time for a new group of singles and bachelors to look for love… without meeting each other in person. It will be possible?

Day 16 – Fate: Winx Saga – T2

The students of Alfea must protect Solaria from powerful enemies that are supposed to be already in the school. Bloom cannot control her powers.

Day 16 – Saint – T1

Two police officers (Bruno Gagliasso and Raúl Arévalo) have to work together to capture the biggest drug dealer in the world, whose face no one knows.

Day 21 – Iron Chef Mexico – T1

New talents face off against three of Mexico’s best chefs in a competition for victory and the mythical machete.

Day 21 – Only If It’s For Love – T1

Deusa and Tadeu’s band starts to be successful, but not everything is rosy. Eva just wants to be famous. The fates of these three will soon intersect.

Day 23 – Thai Cave Rescue – T1

A youth soccer team is trapped in a cave in Thailand, leading to an international rescue operation. Inspired by a true story.

Day 24 – Dynasty – T5

Power games, sibling rivalry and unscrupulous sabotage: there’s no truce between the Colbys and the Carringtons this season.

Day 28 – Playing With Fire: Brazil – T2

A new group of single men and women put their emotions and desires to the test in a paradise location. Is it all worth it for the R$ 500,000 prize?

Day 28 – Inside the World’s Severest Prisons – T6

Raphael Rowe, an ex-convict wrongfully convicted, continues to investigate impressive prisons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova.

FILMS

Day 1 – Love in Verona

Julie fulfills her dream of traveling to Verona, where she discovers that she has to share the house she rented with a very hot stranger (Tom Hopper).

Day 1 – Neighbors

Netflix’s national production features Walter (Leandro Hassum) who, after a nervous breakdown, leaves the big city for the countryside. But noisy neighbors put an end to his dream of peace and quiet.

Day 9 – End of the Road

A murder and the disappearance of a bag of money turn Brenda’s (Queen Latifah) family trip into a nightmare.

Day 14 – Broad Peak

After climbing Broad Peak Mountain, Maciej Berbeka finds he hasn’t reached the summit. Twenty-five years later, he decides to go back there.

Day 16 – Punishers

A popular girl and a weird new student (Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes) make a secret pact to get revenge on their enemies.

Day 23 – Athena

The tragic death of a young boy sparks a violent clash at the Athena Housing Complex. At the center of the chaos are the victim’s older brothers.

Day 23 – Lou

A retired woman trying to lead a quiet life must face the ghosts of the past after her neighbor’s daughter is kidnapped. With Jurnee Smollett and Allison Janney.

Day 23 – The Jazz Man

From Tyler Perry, this film depicts forbidden love, family drama and 40 years of secrets and lies. All to the sound of a lot of blues.

Day 24 – Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy

Follow the final mission of the Elric brothers’ epic journey: face an otherworldly threat with the potential to ruin entire countries.

Day 28 – Blonde

based on best seller by Joyce Carol Oates, this fictional biography of the legendary Marilyn Monroe stars Ana de Armas.

Day 30 – Rainbow

Follow a teenager’s coming-of-age journey in this story loosely inspired by the book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

DOCUMENTARIES

Day 6 – Untold: The Regatta of the Century

Investing more and more in sports documentaries, Netflix brings this time the team of the yacht Australia II, remembering the motivation, dedication and innovation that led to the historic victory in the 1983 Copa América.

Day 7 – Indian Assassins: Diary of a Serial killer

The suspect in a crime is found and the case is considered closed. Until a diary suggests 13 more victims and possible acts of cannibalism.

Day 7 – Chef’s Table: Pizza

Discover the best pizzas in the world, prepared by renowned chefs who put passion, creativity and dedication into every slice.

Day 8 – Anthrax: US Under Attack

Days after 9/11, letters with anthrax spores cause panic and tragedy in the US. This documentary shows the investigation of the case by the FBI.

Day 14 – The Everest Earthquake

After a terrible earthquake in Nepal, locals and tourists join forces to face destruction in this gripping docuseries.

Day 21 – The Artist of Deception

This documentary series traces Wanna Marchi’s journey from humble beginnings to stardom and later decline.

Day 28 – GameStop Against Wall Street

A group of amateurs decide to come up with a plan to make a quick buck and mess up the stock market. But do they know what they’re getting into?

Day 30 – Entergalactic

Combining music, art and fashion, this animation follows two creative souls in search of love in New York. With Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens and Kid Cudi.

DRAWINGS AND ANIMALS

Day 16 – Drifting Home

A group of children adrift in an abandoned building try to return home and embark on a coming of age journey.

Day 23 – Pokémon: The Chronicles of Arceus

While investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a Team Galactic conspiracy that threatens the world.

