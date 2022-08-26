Selena Gomez, Capital Inicial, PK… Check out the music releases of the week!

Hello, hello music fans, They arrived hot releases! In the penultimate week of August, several news from rap, funk and pop were graced with news. Among the artists, some groups with more than 40 years of history and a star that is successful among the new generations. Check out the choices STARRING made for you!

Selena Gomez feat. REMA

This Friday, the 26th, the star that appeared in disney released a new version of the song Calm Down by REMA. Selena Gomez has been talking about the song for a week and her fans were able to guarantee quick access by saving the single link in pre-save.

Initial Capital

The group, which has been together for over 40 years, released this Friday, the 26th, the album 4.0. The record arrived to celebrate the time on the road that Initial Capital is completing in 2022. The visual-album features guest appearances by Marina Sena, Pitty and Ana Gabriela.

PK

O rapper carioca released this Friday, the 26th, the song Don’t Steal My Vibe, along with the clip. O single is the first of his new music label, the Dreamhou$e.

Lexa

THE funker announced this Friday, the 26th, its new EP, called magneticby the record company Free sound. Lexa brings the collaboration with Pabllo Vittar on the song horseback ridingwhich had its clip already available.

Jads and Jadson

Celebrating their great trajectory, the country duo shared with their fans this Friday, the 26th, the EP Jads & Jadson – 20 Years of History, Vol. two. With four unreleased tracks and collaborations with other great names of the genre, such as the duo Rionegro & Solimões.

DENNIS

O funkerDENNIS, in partnership with MC Pedrinho, will launch, this Thursday, the 25th, its new hit, indecent. In addition to being a song that promises to rock the summer, the clip It has a futuristic theme.