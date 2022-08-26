Selena Gomez returns to music with Nigerian Rema

You comebacks continue! After Britney Spears announce his return to music with Hold Me Closer, now it’s Selena Gomez who is present in a musical track after a long period dedicated to her acting career. the singer did partnership with Nigerian Rema on a hit remix calm downreleased this Friday (26).

Listen to Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez The track is part of the Nigerian artist’s album Rave & Roses (2022).

The song was originally released in February this year. The new version, however, will have a music video with the duo soon. Selena Gomez has already revealed on her Twitter snippets of the backstage of the recordings.

the track is the Selena’s first since the release of 999, a partnership with Colombian artist Camilo. His last complete musical project was the EP revelationwith tracks sung in spanishMarch 2021

In recent months, Selena Gomez has been dedicated to acting and starred in the second season of Only Murders In the Building, a hit on Star+. The artist also runs the HBO Max cooking show. Selena + Chefin addition to being CEO of the makeup company rare beauty.

Already row is considered a prodigy and pioneer from afrorave. Recently, the artist released his debut album, Rave & Roses (2022), which features partnerships with 6lack, Chris Brown, AJ Tracey and Yseult. The album had 10 songs on the US Billboard Afrobeats chart in its debut week.