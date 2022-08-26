‘She-Hulk’ director would have tried to fit the superhero in ‘Black Widow’ – Metro World News Brasil

The series just debuted on Disney Plus and fans have already noticed a different tone than other superhero stories, and that difference is intentional. Jessica Gao is the creator and head writer of ‘She-Hulk’, which tells the story of Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner, who, like her cousin, becomes a green being with superpowers, after a car accident causes her some of the Hulk’s blood enters his body.

However, unlike her cousin, Jennifer is not interested in fighting crime as a superhero, but as a lawyer and having a normal life. Kat Gao, the series director, revealed that her biggest inspiration was John Byrne’s ‘Sensational She-Hulk’.

“When you take all that superhero stuff away, this is really the story of a woman in her thirties, trying to live in the modern world, with dating, social media, family issues and friendships,” revealed Kat Coiro, series director. , to EW.

Kat Gao’s original plans focused on introducing Jennifer Walters not in a movie, more specifically in the Black Widow movie. “The first thing I pitched was for the Black Widow movie, and I actually had She-Hulk in my script,” she told Variety.

“She was my favorite character from the comics, and I just wanted to see her in the MCU. At one point I think it was [o executivo da Marvel] Brad Winderbaum who said, ‘Looks like you’re showing us a She-Hulk movie with Black Widow in it. Certainly for fans it is a little difficult to imagine the connection between the two characters and maybe Gao has suggested something very different from what we get from ‘Black Widow’, in 2021.

Probably, Gao’s story had a stronger focus on Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) legal problems after ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016), considering that Jennifer Walters is a lawyer.