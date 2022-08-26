Shelter caves and giant ice blocks: the Chinese measures against the heat wave

25 August 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Basement restaurants tend to have cooler temperatures

The heat wave that hits China is causing the country to experience extreme temperatures, above 40°C.

To deal with this, the residents of the southwestern provinces are resorting to some desperate strategies.

People living in Sichuan Province and neighboring city of Chongqing are moving into underground shelters and eating at cave restaurants in an attempt to seek refuge from the heat.

Some experts say the intensity of the current heat wave in the country could make it one of the worst on record in the world. The wave has lasted two months and is the longest in China on record, according to the National Climate Center.

The phenomenon has also exacerbated a severe drought in China — where much of the electricity is generated by large hydroelectric dams that depend on the water level of dams.

In the heat and in the dark

One of the measures that some train stations in the province have taken is to dim the lights, which are usually very bright, to save electricity.

Chinese social media is full of photos and videos that show quite disturbing scenes of people sitting in dark train cars in Chongqing or walking along the unlit streets.

To save energy, authorities in Sichuan urged that the buildings’ air conditioning never be regulated to temperatures below 26ºC.

In the city of Chongqing, companies had to restrict the use of the device this week. Because of this, some of them have turned to large blocks of ice to help cool the offices, according to local media reports.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Chinese farmer shows off his drought-stricken harvest

And, outside of the office, many people have preferred underground establishments.

Restaurants that operate in underground “caves” are getting crowded.

The temperature in these underground restaurants is around 16°C. A luxury compared to the scorching 42ºC outside, as the state newspaper reported. China Dailylast Saturday.

Other residents take refuge in underground shelters, where they place mats on the ground or hang hammocks from the rafters.

Suffering on the farms

Some parts of Sichuan, which is one of the country’s most hydroelectric-producing provinces, experienced power outages.

Agricultural producers — and livestock — were particularly hard hit by the heat wave and drought.

In a video that has gone viral, a chicken farmer in Sichuan is seen crying because all his animals died overnight due to lack of power on a very hot day.

The Chinese meteorological agency said hot weather is expected to continue for at least the next three days in this region of the country, as well as in the provinces around Shanghai.

But it’s not just Sichuan that has been affected: with less rain flowing into the Yangtze River, water levels have dropped sharply at the Three Gorges Dam, and as a result, power has been reduced in several cities in China, including Shanghai.

Credit, LEX PLAVEVSKI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock photo caption, Other provinces, such as Jiangxi, were also affected.

Stephen McDonell, BBC News China correspondent, says the Three Gorges Dam has been controversial since its inception.

For some, it is an engineering marvel that generates massive amounts of electricity and controls the flooding of the Yangtze River. But its detractors argue that it submerged ancient cities and led to the relocation of millions of people and the elimination of many species of fish and animals.

At the moment, says McDonell, the drought meant that there was not enough water to have good energy levels, which people and the region’s economy need.

The water shortage is so dire that historic Buddhist relics that have been submerged for years have resurfaced in recent weeks.